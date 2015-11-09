Nov 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Barack Obama's rejection of the proposed Keystone XL
pipeline is prompting growing calls for Canada to take dramatic
regulatory steps, including implementing a carbon tax, to
demonstrate it is serious about reducing greenhouse gas
emissions. The U.S. president leaned heavily on climate change
when explaining why his government rejected TransCanada Corp's
proposal, which would shuttle crude from the oil sands
to refineries on Texas' Gulf Coast. (bit.ly/1XZbX5Y)
** Canada's Veterans Affairs Minister, Kent Hehr, calls it
"devastating and tragic" that 59 soldiers who served in
Afghanistan have since taken their lives, and he promises to
transform the way Ottawa deals with members of the Canadian
Armed Forces who have been in combat. (bit.ly/1XZc41t)
** Former Conservative cabinet minister Kellie Leitch says
she is considering a run for the Conservative Party leadership,
as the unofficial race to replace Stephen Harper begins in the
most unlikely of places - Nova Scotia - where the Tories were
wiped out in last month's federal election. (bit.ly/1MGE8hV)
NATIONAL POST
** Border officers have been warned that "disillusioned and
traumatized foreign fighters" who had been taking part in
extremist violence in Syria and Iraq may be trying to slip back
into Canada, declassified documents show. (bit.ly/1OyXRXr)
** Research In Motion's Jim Balsillie warns that provisions
tucked into the Trans-Pacific Partnership could cost Canada
hundreds of billions of dollars - and eventually make signing it
the worst public policy decision in the country's history. After
poring over the treaty's final text, the businessman who helped
build Canadian company Research In Motion, now renamed
BlackBerry Ltd , into a $20-billion global
player said the deal contains "troubling" rules on intellectual
property.(bit.ly/1QoKOHs)
** Canada's prison watchdog wants the new Liberal government
to act on outstanding recommendations from his office, including
a call to create a deputy commissioner of aboriginal
corrections. (bit.ly/1NZ6A20)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)