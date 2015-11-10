Nov 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is
pledging to subject existing oil sands pipeline proposals to
tougher environmental assessments, as the Liberal government
looks to boost its international credibility at the upcoming
Paris climate-change summit. (bit.ly/1HsKR2V)
** Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum says a
portion of the 25,000 Syrian refugees the Liberals plan to bring
here will likely be housed at first on military bases, and he
predicts some asylum seekers may arrive under a temporary
protection program rather than as permanent residents. (bit.ly/1OAuZy4)
** Canada's new federal environment minister has granted
Montreal permission to dump billions of liters of raw sewage
into the St. Lawrence River so the city can make critical
repairs to its waste-water system. (bit.ly/20JhvUs)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Pacific Railway, which attempted a deal
last year with CSX Corp, is rumored to be again trying
to light a fire under a major merger, its stock rising 5.7
percent on Monday after reports that it has held early-stage
takeover talks with U.S. rival Norfolk Southern Corp (bit.ly/1HEymMx)
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the largest oil
and gas producer in the country by volume, is also for now the
largest shareholder in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Less
than a week after CNRL president Steve Laut said there was no
rush to sell off his company's portfolio of royalty lands, he
announced a C$1.8-billion ($1.4 billion) cash-and-share deal for
those lands on Monday with PrairieSky. (bit.ly/1SFj1Sx)
($1 = C$1.33)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)