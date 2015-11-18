Nov 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Barack Obama is pressuring Canada and the other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to approve the trade deal as quickly as possible. (bit.ly/1PNF3T0)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has released the letter it sent to Norfolk Southern Corp's chief executive officer outlining the proposed $28.4-billion takeover of the Virginia-based railroad. (bit.ly/2125w4x)

** As Bell Media continues a sweeping shakeup, shedding hundreds of jobs, one of the country's longest-running sports programs, Off the Record, is going off the air. (bit.ly/1kEsiPr)

NATIONAL POST

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is looking into whether the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant's claim of responsibility for the Paris attacks was made by a Canadian, a spokeswoman for the police force said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1WYIXyd) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)