BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Nov 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Barack Obama is pressuring Canada and the other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to approve the trade deal as quickly as possible. (bit.ly/1PNF3T0)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has released the letter it sent to Norfolk Southern Corp's chief executive officer outlining the proposed $28.4-billion takeover of the Virginia-based railroad. (bit.ly/2125w4x)
** As Bell Media continues a sweeping shakeup, shedding hundreds of jobs, one of the country's longest-running sports programs, Off the Record, is going off the air. (bit.ly/1kEsiPr)
NATIONAL POST
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is looking into whether the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant's claim of responsibility for the Paris attacks was made by a Canadian, a spokeswoman for the police force said Tuesday. (bit.ly/1WYIXyd) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)
