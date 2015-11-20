Nov 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is advising temporary housing suppliers to plan on receiving Syrian refugees by early December as it scrambles to find sufficient homes for 25,000 asylum seekers from both private providers and the military. (bit.ly/1Hcn2Nc)

** The United States has warned a former Rwandan military officer that his life is in danger after he gave evidence to The Globe and Mail about Rwandan government's alleged efforts to assassinate dissidents who had fled abroad. (bit.ly/1PQIo3H)

** The era of "pick-and-pay" television, which promises to let viewers choose only the channels they want and buy them individually, is drawing closer in Canada. But many viewers are ambivalent about whether it will be a better deal - if they're aware of the changes at all. (bit.ly/1MYGxVi)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Liberal government, elected on platform that pledged to ban partisan advertising, is set to launch a C$500,000 ($376,138) digital ad campaign to boost public support for its plan to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees by the end of the year, according to a strategic plan document obtained by the National Post. (bit.ly/1Nfa7fO)

** The majority of Canadians oppose the government's plan to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees in the next six weeks, and the most common complaint is that there isn't enough time to allow for appropriate security checks, a new poll shows. (bit.ly/1kF4afO)

** Alberta and Ottawa should develop a closer - but not too close - relationship with OPEC member countries such as Saudi Arabia, says a new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy. (bit.ly/1l99doc) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)