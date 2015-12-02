Dec 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's effort to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees from
the Middle East is the subject of intense scrutiny in the
region, Canada's ambassador to Jordan said, with Western
diplomats watching whether the operation is a success - and
looking to see whether the model is worth replicating. (bit.ly/1QSCuB7)
** Veterans Affairs is taking steps to solve a crucial
statistical gap by planning to report on suicides of former
military members annually starting in late 2017 - a move that
will disclose, for the first time, how many veterans are taking
their lives each year in Canada. (bit.ly/1Sw8lFr)
** Alberta will immediately make available an extra 2,000
antidote kits for the drug fentanyl and have new rules in place
before the end of the year to allow first responders to
administer the potentially life-saving treatment. (bit.ly/1N3nvy4)
NATIONAL POST
** Quebec politicians reacted angrily on Tuesday after a
judge ruled that the provincial law legalizing euthanasia - set
to come into force next week - is in "flagrant" conflict with
the Criminal Code. (bit.ly/1lvi1oy)
** The Ontario government has been lauded around the world
for its efforts to combat sexual violence and harassment, but
the New Democrats and advocates charge it's failing to live up
to those promises when it comes to domestic violence. (bit.ly/1TsEw9x)
** A Toronto coroner has decided not to hold an inquest into
an incident in which an off-duty security guard shot and killed
two men in an early-morning altercation at a McDonald's
restaurant. (bit.ly/1lvi1oy)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)