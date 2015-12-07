Dec 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sobeys Inc is moving to drop some controversial supplier
pricing practices as the grocer works to streamline its
operations and provide better deals for shoppers. Marc Poulin,
chief executive officer of Sobeys said the company wants to
become more "transparent" and improve pricing. (bit.ly/1Iziv7P)
** The Trudeau government will acknowledge this week that
its tax hike on the richest Canadians won't cover the entire
cost of its promised tax cut for the middle class, adding to the
fiscal pressures on coming federal budgets, sources said. (bit.ly/1lnjNsz)
** Canada has endorsed a call from small island nations to
hold global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above
pre-industrial levels, putting Ottawa out of step with the
United States. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna's backing
of the aggressive global-warming goal marked a sharp departure
from the position of the Harper government.(bit.ly/1TS5Yxr)
NATIONAL POST
** Small group of Canadian academic scientists have
received hundreds of thousands in funding from soft-drink
makers, packaged-food trade associations and the sugar industry,
turning out studies and opinion articles that often coincide
with those businesses' interests. (bit.ly/1Ndlm35)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)