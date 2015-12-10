PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto police have charged two men with operating one of the largest pyramid schemes in Canadian history, alleging they raised $93 million from investors worldwide through a sham business purporting to sell banner ads for websites. (bit.ly/1lRg1au)
** The head of Bombardier Inc's rail business, Lutz Bertling, is stepping down mere weeks after the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired a 30-per-cent stake in the unit and a say in its strategic direction. (bit.ly/1IWIotc)
NATIONAL POST
** The Globe and Mail Inc has reached a $31-million agreement with Transcontinental Inc to compensate the printing company for reduced revenue from the Toronto-based newspaper (bit.ly/1NOwNNW)
** Quebec is ready to help people with assisted suicide as the province's Dying with Dignity law comes into effect Thursday following a Court of Appeal ruling. (bit.ly/1NjVAdB) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28