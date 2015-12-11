Dec 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc struck a deal giving it the right to do business with the Canadian government despite unresolved corruption and fraud charges against the engineering firm - the first of what could be other similar pacts between Ottawa and supplier companies in the months ahead. (bit.ly/21Sk8nI)

** The first planeload of Syrian refugees coming to Canada in the government's ambitious airlift - aiming to bring 25,000 Syrians to Canada by the end of February - arrived from Beirut late Thursday night, its landing time delayed by more than two hours. (bit.ly/1QAa9y1)

** Canada Post is fighting back against the new Liberal government's efforts to push out president Deepak Chopra. Chopra is among more than 30 Conservative appointments that the Liberals have deemed illegitimate and want reversed. (bit.ly/1IZq5nd)

** A new hard cap on greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands won't impact Cenovus Energy Inc growth plans, president and CEO Brian Ferguson said Thursday. (bit.ly/1Z2SWA9)

** The federal government sat on close to C$9.5 billion ($6.95 billion) in approved expenditures last fiscal year, including C$2 billion in unspent funding for the Department of National Defence, as it tried to balance the books during an election year. (bit.ly/1mekswD) ($1 = 1.3664 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)