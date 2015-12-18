Dec 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Montreal-based music provider Stingray Digital is pushing its international expansion deeper into Asia, acquiring Swiss-based iConcerts, a television station devoted to live music that reaches 250 million households, most of them in the vast Chinese market. (bit.ly/1IYbnlN)

** Canadian oil producers should benefit from more favorable pricing over the long term as the United States moves to scrap a four-decade ban on crude oil exports, although the change will not provide relief from the industry's current painful downturn. (bit.ly/1ObrRD9)

** Building the Energy East pipeline will cost almost C$4 billion ($2.9 billion) more than expected, the result of hundreds of tweaks to the project's design and an expanded terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick, TransCanada Corp said. (bit.ly/1ObuF2R)

** PrairieSky Royalty Ltd may have solidified its position as Canada's premier oil and gas royalty company after its recent deal with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, but the weak commodity price environment will probably still lead to a dividend cut. (bit.ly/1Obuyo0) ($1 = 1.3951 Canadian dollars)