Dec 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Provinces are trying to push the federal government's $36-billion health-transfer program onto the agenda of this week's finance ministers' meeting in Ottawa, with some calling for a new formula that shifts more cash to provinces with older populations. (bit.ly/1JnTnft)

** The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency has restarted its review of a proposal to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia after a delay that lasted more than six months. (bit.ly/1QELEBq)

** Canada's business leaders aren't enamoured with the new federal Liberal government's approach to business, although they are attracted by its "sunny ways". The latest quarterly C-Suite Survey shows that almost 60 per cent of corporate executives feel the election of a new government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is negative for business. Eleven percent think it will be strongly negative. (bit.ly/1YvysOx)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, is visiting Iraq, just days after Canadian military forces helped push back a major Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant offensive. (bit.ly/1m3tNYj)

** Ontario is looking for federal government guidance on regulating clinics that sell medical marijuana and on how pot should be sold for recreational use once it's legalized. (bit.ly/1PfRg1I) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)