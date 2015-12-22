Dec 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's oil sands industry is facing one of the bleakest markets in years, hammered by plunging U.S. and global crude prices even as new pipelines have cleared logjams on key export routes. (bit.ly/1m63cKg)

** Canada's federal prison agency has introduced a series of re-forms to the way it handles solitary confinement, part of its response to a highly critical coroner's inquest into the death of Ashley Smith that concluded two years ago. (bit.ly/1NJ47Hb)

** The U.S. move to extend tax credits for the renewable energy industry could mean a dramatic boost for Canada's solar and wind equipment makers. (bit.ly/1OkNJly)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Goodman Group boosted their equity allocation to the Goodman China Logistics Partnership, which owns and develops logistics assets in Mainland China, by $1.25 billion. (bit.ly/22mVRGu)

** Although only a week has passed since some Ontario grocers were authorized to sell beer, one retailer is brewing bigger plans to devote more store space to the drink. Loblaw Companies Ltd has 19 stores locations under its umbrella selling beer including grocers Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and Fortinos. (bit.ly/1kerf7H) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)