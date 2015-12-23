Dec 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa will adjust its immigration loan program to ensure government-sponsored refugees receive more help covering the cost of medical exams and flights to resettle here without being indebted for years - a change made amid criticism that Canada is the only country in the world to charge interest on such loans. (bit.ly/1mzQXFL)

** Quebec's groundbreaking right-to-die law has cleared a major hurdle after the province's top court sided with the government in allowing doctors to legally end a patient's life. (bit.ly/1MtPzt6)

** Canada's business community is responding to the federal government's request for C$50 million to support Syrian refugees, but it is unclear whether the donation target can be reached amid weak economic conditions. (bit.ly/1kgFfhh)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Nova Scotia, along with a handful of international banks embroiled in a lawsuit in the United States over alleged manipulation of a key benchmark based on the gold price, is facing a fresh lawsuit filed in Canada. (bit.ly/1YwVcCY)

** A mixture of dread and determination has settled on the ranges of Ontario's jails, with warnings of inmates stockpiling drugs and weapons adding to the tension of a looming strike. (bit.ly/1J49t31) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)