THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa will adjust its immigration loan program to ensure
government-sponsored refugees receive more help covering the
cost of medical exams and flights to resettle here without being
indebted for years - a change made amid criticism that Canada is
the only country in the world to charge interest on such loans.
(bit.ly/1mzQXFL)
** Quebec's groundbreaking right-to-die law has cleared a
major hurdle after the province's top court sided with the
government in allowing doctors to legally end a patient's life.
(bit.ly/1MtPzt6)
** Canada's business community is responding to the federal
government's request for C$50 million to support Syrian
refugees, but it is unclear whether the donation target can be
reached amid weak economic conditions. (bit.ly/1kgFfhh)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Nova Scotia, along with a handful of
international banks embroiled in a lawsuit in the United States
over alleged manipulation of a key benchmark based on the gold
price, is facing a fresh lawsuit filed in Canada. (bit.ly/1YwVcCY)
** A mixture of dread and determination has settled on the
ranges of Ontario's jails, with warnings of inmates stockpiling
drugs and weapons adding to the tension of a looming strike. (bit.ly/1J49t31)
