THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Passenger traffic is robust and profits are at record
levels for Canada's two largest airlines, Air Canada and
WestJet Airlines Ltd, as they benefit from the lowest
prices for airline fuel since the 2008-09 recession. (bit.ly/1IyevEV)
** The British Columbia Assessment Authority sent out
letters to 37,000 homeowners in certain areas two weeks ago,
warning that they were likely to see big jumps in property
assessments. Sales prices have increased by 25-30 percent in
some areas for single-family homes. (bit.ly/1IyeCAt)
** John Beeden, a self-described "Scrawny Old Yorkshireman"
from Burlington, Ontario, has become the first person to row
solo across the Pacific Ocean, arriving in the eastern
Australian city of Cairns after 209 days alone at sea.
NATIONAL POST
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,
facing unprecedented scrutiny for its drug pricing and
distribution policies, was under more pressure over the
Christmas holiday after its chief executive was sent to hospital
with what the company called "a severe case of pneumonia." (bit.ly/1IyfgxU)
