THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A group of leading Canadian tech entrepreneurs has told the Liberal government they need help recruiting top foreign talent and finding customers - not handouts - if they were to replace BlackBerry and Nortel Networks as Canadian-based tech giants. They asked the government to back down on an election pledge to increase taxation of stock options. (bit.ly/1MIjzl3)

** The Conservative Party is vowing to use any means necessary, including a Senate blockade, to keep the Liberal government from forcing through electoral-reform legislation without first holding a referendum. (bit.ly/1MIjJJ7)

** Montreal-based daily La Presse is scrapping its Monday-to-Friday printed papers starting Jan. 1, ending a 131-year run of publishing hard-copy news throughout the week. (bit.ly/1MIjGNl)

NATIONAL POST

** After a string of bad investments, China Investment Corp(CIC) has shut down its Toronto office and is opening a new one in New York, part of a quiet retreat from Canadian natural resources by China's state-controlled entities. (bit.ly/1MIjPjZ)

** An earthquake hit southern British Columbia just before midnight Tuesday, rattling buildings, shaking beds and swaying light fixtures. The earthquake was moderate, between magnitude 4.3 and 4.8, with its epicentre near Sidney on Vancouver Island. (bit.ly/1MIkcem)

** Jaskaran Sidhu, a 47-year-old man from Alberta, is facing charges for "belligerent" behaviour and alleged assault on a flight attendant on board an Air Canada flight to India. He was arrested in Toronto after the plane bound for New Delhi turned around just off the east coast and returned to Toronto. (bit.ly/1MIkfXz) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)