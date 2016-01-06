Jan 6 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** North Korea's triumphant claim that it successfully
tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb provoked global anger on
Wednesday and calls for harsh new measures against the isolated
nuclear power. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)
** Justin Trudeau's government is facing calls to explain to
Canadians how Ottawa's $15-billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia is
justified under export control rules that impose special
restrictions on shipments to countries with poor human-rights
records. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)
** There's a new player joining Canada's audio streaming
market. iHeartRadio, a U.S.-based rising competitor in online
music and live radio, is moving north through a partnership with
Bell Media. (bit.ly/1Jtzrx2)
NATIONAL POST
** Suncor Energy Inc CEO Steve Williams is feeling
confident his company has the backing of shareholders needed to
secure its hostile C$4.3 billion ($3.1 billion) bid for Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd. (bit.ly/1IQmzB5)
($1 = 1.4081 Canadian dollars)
