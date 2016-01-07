Jan 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal cabinet is reviewing options to bolster
Canada's role in the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic
State that run the gamut from maintaining surveillance and
refuelling aircraft to clandestine operations, military and
government officials say. (bit.ly/1ZPmbHh)
** North Korea's triumphal declaration that it detonated its
first hydrogen bomb drew global condemnation and threats of new
sanctions against the isolated nuclear power Wednesday. But it
also raised skepticism from the White House and defense experts,
who questioned Pyongyang's claim to a new and vastly more
destructive weapon. (bit.ly/1PeQu2o)
** Calfrac Well Services Ltd shares dropped sharply
on Wednesday following news that the oilfield service company's
chief financial officer is departing. (bit.ly/1PgBl0z)
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp said Wednesday it intends to
file a challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) seeking $15 billion in damages from the United States
government over President Barack Obama's denial of the Keystone
XL pipeline. (bit.ly/1TGRIY0)
