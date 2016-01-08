Jan 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government is refusing to make public a recently completed assessment of the state of human rights in Saudi Arabia even as it endures criticism for proceeding with a $15-billion deal to ship weaponized armoured vehicles to the Mideast country. (bit.ly/1JyzlUL)

** Dozens of University of British Columbia professors have signed an open letter apologizing for not doing more to protect students and alumni from sexual assaults, amid continued scrutiny of the school's handling of such cases. (bit.ly/1PNszd8)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is facing a lawsuit by a salesman who alleges he was dismissed after refusing to sign an affidavit the company prepared in connection with a corporate espionage case launched by rival Canadian National Railway Co. (bit.ly/1S7ZvQV)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Thursday said policymakers in this country will continue to follow their own path for setting lending levels, despite the recent - and long awaited - increase in U.S. rates and the ongoing weakness of this country's currency. (bit.ly/1Phwj3O)

** Detectives in Toronto believe a ring of crooked cab drivers has stolen dozens of bank cards from bleary, late-night riders and emptied their accounts over the past month. (bit.ly/1ZRzA1u) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)