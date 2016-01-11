Jan 11 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Suncor Energy Inc is under pressure to sweeten
its C$4.3 billion ($3.05 billion) takeover bid for Canadian Oil
Sands Ltd after failing to get enough support from its
target's shareholders. (bit.ly/1ZW9x9b)
** Small oil and gas firms want the Canadian government to
reconsider its pledge to cap the amount that employees can claim
through stock-option income deductions. They say the change, if
implemented, will be another blow to an industry already
downtrodden by depressed crude oil and natural gas prices. (bit.ly/1ZWds63)
** Political and community leaders say the pepper spraying
of Syrian refugees in Vancouver is an isolated incident that
does not reflect Canadian values. "This is not the Canadian
way," Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said in an interview on
Sunday. (bit.ly/1ZWaeQ7)
NATIONAL POST
** George Jonas, a journalist, novelist and poet who fled
the Soviet suppression of the 1956 Hungarian revolution for a
new life in the West, has died aged 80. The cause was not
specified; he had been ill for the past several years with
Parkinsonism. (bit.ly/1IYrgJh)
($1 = C$1.41)
