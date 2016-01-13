Jan 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal Justice Department has sent a clear signal that Ottawa intends to fight a lawsuit brought by former residential school students in Newfoundland and Labrador to the end. (bit.ly/1J2sbbD)

** Executives at Airbus Group SE, the world's biggest plane maker, dismissed the Bombardier C Series jet as an "orphan" and said that talks between the two companies aimed at propping up the struggling Canadian aircraft are dead. (bit.ly/1J2poPA)

** Canaccord Genuity Group Inc has been hit with a string of veteran departures amid a severe commodity price correction that has raised the prospect of more job cuts. Scott Davidson, the dealer's executive vice president and global head of corporate development and strategy, announced his departure on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1J2s7sn)

NATIONAL POST

** The requirements for Canada's next fleet of fighter jets are being redrawn as part of a thorough defense review ordered by the new Liberal defense minister. Harjit Sajjan said his department was looking at the procurement of military equipment, the size of the Canadian Forces and the theaters where they operate. (bit.ly/1J2sjI0)

** The man behind Toronto's Pan Am Games will earn at least C$525,000 ($369,276) a year running Ontario's nascent pension plan. Saad Rafi will become the first chief executive of the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan Administration Corp, the agency that will administer the savings scheme. (bit.ly/1J2sNOo) ($1 = C$1.42) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)