THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal cabinet is looking at fast-tracking
infrastructure projects and enacting measures to spur
energy-efficiency retrofits of buildings and homes to kick-start
an economy beset by collapsing oil prices and a tumbling
Canadian dollar. (bit.ly/201OTVg)
** The Manitoba government is tackling opioid drug abuse in
response to a growing number of fatal overdoses in British
Columbia and Alberta linked to bootleg fentanyl. The government
announced on Wednesday that it has created a task force to
address the illegal use of fentanyl. (bit.ly/201P5UF)
** Magna International Inc has won a major contract
to build vehicles for BMW AG that will help it more
than double the revenue generated by its assembly business in
Europe, industry sources say. (bit.ly/201Q3jC)
NATIONAL POST
** The nickel market is so grim right now that
three-quarters of global production is likely underwater on a
cash margin basis, according to the chief executive of Sherritt
International Corp. "Nobody's making a lot of money at
this price level, by the time you factor in your sustaining
capital and your financing costs," David Pathe said in an
interview. (bit.ly/201S5Ar)
** Ontario is generating less electricity from solar panels
and wind turbines than it did years ago, despite billions in
subsidies to the renewable energy sector, according to data from
Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1SjVadM)
** The Conservative party will release the rules for the
contest to replace Stephen Harper within the month, but there
are already signs it will be a fractious affair. The committee
convened to draw up the rules for the race will meet Friday at
Toronto's Albany Club to hammer out the date of the vote, the
nomination deadline, spending limits, the entrance fee and the
appeals process. (bit.ly/1SjVglD)
