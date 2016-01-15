Jan 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** China wants to forge a historic free-trade deal with
Canada, but a senior Chinese official said this will require
Canadian concessions on investment restrictions and a commitment
to build an energy pipeline to the coast. (bit.ly/1Zp0V8Y)
** TransAlta Corp, the Alberta power generator, cut
its quarterly dividend by more than a third to save money as it
transitions toward gas and renewable power generation and away
from coal. (bit.ly/1Zp1kYY)
** A first-aid drug that reverses the symptoms of an opioid
overdose is expected to be available without a prescription in
Canada by mid-March in response to an alarming spike in deaths
linked to fentanyl. (bit.ly/1Zp08Fa)
NATIONAL POST
** The Investment Industry Association of Canada is calling
on provincial securities regulators to scrap equity crowdfunding
to help turn around the fortunes of the TSX Venture Exchange. (bit.ly/1Zp1IGY)
** An Ontario judge has ruled that so-called "tower dump"
search warrants violate the constitutional and the privacy
rights of Canadian cell phone customers. In an important legal
ruling that limits the ability of Canadian police to investigate
crime by tracking cell phone use, Justice John Sproat of the
Ontario Superior Court says wireless phone companies do not have
to provide investigators with usage and billing records for
thousands of customers when police are only after a small group
of suspects. (bit.ly/1Zp1UGa)
** Police pressure on a self-made crime group built by five
gangster brothers continued as authorities seized a restaurant
in Ontario and a nightclub in Quebec from the Alkhalil
organization, claiming the businesses are the proceeds of crime.
(bit.ly/1Zp1wYt)
