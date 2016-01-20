Jan 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** A dispute over unpaid charges claimed by a supplier has left thousands of Canadian customers of the NetTalk Internet phone service without the ability to receive calls except from fellow NetTalk subscribers. NetTalk.com Inc is a Florida-based company that began selling a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephone service in Canada in 2013. (bit.ly/1QdIuBG)

** Canada's Defence Minister says the country's exclusion from a key U.S.-led meeting this week on the campaign against Islamic State is no big deal and that Ottawa isn't being cut out of key decision-making after the Trudeau Liberals announced plans to pull Canadian jets from the fight. (bit.ly/1ZACwxf)

** Quebec is facing the first signs of revolt over its planned long-gun registry, an unexpected breach in a province regarded as the staunchest defender of gun-control measures in Canada. Some provincial Members of the National Assembly have started expressing reservations about the registry, and an anti-registry petition has gathered more than 20,300 names online. (bit.ly/1RSGNgV)

** The country's largest newspaper chain, Postmedia Network Canada Corp, is merging once-competing newsrooms and cutting about 90 staff as it tries to cope with declining revenue and a heavy debt load. (bit.ly/1Zzi8wt)

** Canada has lost credibility as an investment destination because of its inability to build export infrastructure, a recently retired senior executive at China's CNOOC Ltd , one of the country's top three oil and gas companies, said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1JXOwXM)

** Canadian crude oil exports to the United States reached its highest level ever of 3.4 million barrels per day in the first week of January, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (bit.ly/1OvWaaU)

** Despite recent market volatility and exposure to low oil and commodity prices, Bank of Nova Scotia has set double-digit growth targets in four Pacific Alliance countries: Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. (bit.ly/1NjRrVB)