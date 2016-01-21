Jan 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The weak dollar and expectations of a stimulus-heavy
federal budget led Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to hold
the line on interest rates as he waits to see what the
government has in store for Canada's struggling economy. (bit.ly/1Udrg8N)
** The Justin Trudeau government says it reserves the right
to suspend or cancel exports in the controversial C$15-billion
($10.37 billion) arms deal with Saudi Arabia if events warrant,
a shift in message after weeks of framing the contract as a done
deal. (bit.ly/1Ksr3sV)
** Taking center stage at the annual World Economic Forum
and in the midst of economic upheaval both at home and abroad,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was remarkably upbeat as he called
upon global billionaires and leaders of worldwide corporations
to invest in Canada, saying the country has more to offer than
oil and natural gas. (bit.ly/1PhES4R)
** Refugee settlement officials in Toronto have joined those
in Ottawa and Vancouver in asking the federal government to stop
sending more Syrian refugees their way for a few days until they
can house the large number of people who have already landed at
their door. (bit.ly/1PGFqeD)
NATIONAL POST
** German multi-billionaire Klaus-Michael Kuehne is close to
a deal to buy one of Vancouver's largest office towers, which
houses Royal Bank of Canada's British Columbia head office, the
Financial Post has learned. The deal, reportedly worth C$425
million, but which has yet to close, is another sign of weakness
in the Canadian loonie, making real estate acquisitions an
attractive opportunity for foreign buyers.(bit.ly/20fvjoF)
** A Conservative foreign affairs critic, Peter Kent, says
the Liberal government shouldn't lift sanctions or reopen its
embassy in Iran because of continuing threats to foreign
diplomats. (bit.ly/1T7NISv)
** For more than a decade, the media has reported the
soaring cost of real estate in Canada's big cities, especially
in Vancouver. Now a group of academics from the area have
proposed a solution: a tax on properties left vacant, or held by
those with "limited economic or social ties to Canada". (bit.ly/23gyZcb)
($1 = C$1.45)
