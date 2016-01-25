Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sears Canada Inc is stepping up its efforts to close another round of stores. The company has instructed real estate firm CBRE to look for alternative uses for Sears's weakest stores, such as its clearance outlets, Brandon Stranzl, executive chairman of Sears Canada, said in an interview. (bit.ly/1nJ5Rdj)

** Canadian investigators are analyzing cellphone data in an attempt to track down the masterminds of a militant attack that killed six Canadians, Burkina Faso foreign minister Alpha Barry, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. (bit.ly/1nJ6bIW)

NATIONAL POST

** Peter MacKay, a high ranking cabinet member in the previous Conservative government, is joining the Toronto office of global law firm of Baker and McKenzie as a partner. (bit.ly/1lJKdE6)

** By arguing that publishing peer viewed research conflicted with her role as an indigenous scholar, former law professor Lorna June McCue has won her bid for a human rights tribunal hearing after losing her job at the University of British Columbia. (bit.ly/1lJKjeW) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)