Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** WestJet Airlines will suspend some of its regularly scheduled flights from Calgary and Edmonton to divert more of its capacity to Central and Eastern Canada. (bit.ly/200RYII)
** Canadian government plans to require a separate climate test for proposed pipelines and a planned LNG export terminal, which are now under regulatory review, to determine their impact on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, a move that could impose new delays on billion dollar projects. (bit.ly/200S5E7)
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp announced an unconventional deal with Mogo Finance Technology Inc, an online provider of short-term loans that is looking to build a customer base among young people who shy away from traditional bank branches. (bit.ly/200SfLQ)
NATIONAL POST
** Vancouver is the third least affordable city in the world for a home, and construction constraints are to blame for rising home prices there and in other Canadian cities, according to U.S. group Demographia. (bit.ly/200Sq9Z)
** Fitch Ratings affirmed the default ratings of Canada's largest banks Monday, but changed its outlook on Royal Bank of Canada's to negative from stable. (bit.ly/200SyWK)
** Crude oil prices have fallen so low that oilsands producers are now in danger of seeing negative prices for their bitumen, according to a report Monday from FirstEnergy Capital Corp. (bit.ly/200SI0o) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated