WHO votes for a new leader of global health
GENEVA World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway on Tuesday beat analysts' expectations with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend by 20 percent. (bit.ly/1NzX3v9)
** Alberta suffered its worst year for employment losses since the dark days of the national energy program and early 1980's recession, according to revised labor figures from Statistics Canada. (bit.ly/1NzX95S)
** The Ontario government has reached inward for the next leader of the Ontario Securities Commission, nominating the agency's executive director, Maureen Jensen, to replace departed chair Howard Wetston. (bit.ly/1NzXg1c)
NATIONAL POST
** The office of federal environment commissioner, Julie Gelfand, said in a report Tuesday that the National Energy Board has a serious problem tracking whether pipeline companies meet conditions for project approvals. (bit.ly/1NzXt4s)
** Food price inflation has been driving Canadians into the frozen food aisles, according to the CEO of grocery chain Metro Inc, Eric La Flèche. (bit.ly/1nnda9X)
** Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume supports the Energy East pipeline project but he blasted the promoter Tuesday for an "incompetent" sales job. (bit.ly/1NzXSUE) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
GENEVA World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.
LONDON, May 23 Azerbaijan infuriated state-run bank IBA's creditors on Tuesday by saying they could swap its debt for sovereign bonds but some would suffer losses and have to wait longer to be repaid.