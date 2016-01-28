Jan 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc was sued on Wednesday for at least C$14.2 million ($10.1 million) by a unit of Comerica Inc , after the Canadian aircraft maker was unable to find buyers for four planes whose leases had expired. (bit.ly/1Sl1L6c)

** Rogers Communications chief executive Guy Laurence is defending the escalating prices of wireless plans, comparing the value customers get from the money cellular carriers pour into their networks every year to the cost of a daily coffee. (bit.ly/1Sl1MHk)

** Housing markets across the Prairies are showing major signs of stress as job losses mount in the energy sector and rental vacancy rates soar, Canada's federal housing agency, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, warned in a quarterly assessment. (bit.ly/1Sl1Yqh)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government will take extra time to weigh approvals for both the Energy East and Trans Mountain pipeline projects, and will assess both projects' impacts on Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. (bit.ly/1Sl2fcy)

** Canada's top energy regulator, the National Energy Board, forecasts crude oil production in the country to grow 56 percent to reach 6.1 million barrels per day by 2040 from its current level of 4.3 million bpd. (bit.ly/1Sl2oge)

** Canadian vehicle sales will be flat in 2016 as weakness in commodity-producing provinces is offset by strength in the industrial heartland, according to a new report from Scotiabank. (bit.ly/1Sl2rbX) ($1 = 1.4065 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Benglauru)