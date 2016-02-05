Feb 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Dutch Shell disclosed on Thursday that the LNG Canada joint venture in northern British Columbia is being delayed by about nine months, saying the partners are now aiming to make a final investment decision at the end of 2016 instead of the first quarter. (bit.ly/1L2Au2g)

** Suncor Energy Inc faces a funding deficit estimated at C$4 billion ($2.91 billion) as oil prices remain under severe pressure this year, but it's still forging ahead with a pair of big-ticket oil sands and offshore projects while maintaining its dividend. (bit.ly/1UOzuod)

** External demand for Canadian bonds is at risk of faltering, casting doubt on the supply of foreign capital needed to meet Canada's borrowing needs, according to a National Bank Financial report. (bit.ly/1L2Au2g)

NATIONAL POST

** As the NFL's Carolina Panthers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday, Bell Media is preparing for the possibility that this will be the last Super Bowl with a guaranteed audience for Canadian ads because a federal regulator has decided to stop Bell, which owns the television rights to the Super Bowl through broadcaster CTV, from requiring that cable companies carrying U.S. stations broadcasting the game substitute CTV's signal to increase the reach of its advertisements. (bit.ly/1S4I2t1)

** Canada's oil industry elite walked away Thursday with an "understanding" from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that oil export pipelines are needed and that there would be more collaboration to make them happen. (bit.ly/1nRnHv8)

** Trailer Park Boys actress Lucy DeCoutere acknowledged Thursday at the Jian Ghomeshi sexual assault trial that her profile soared after she made public allegations against the former CBC star as his lawyer repeatedly questioned why she maintained a friendship with him following an alleged attack. (bit.ly/1L0lNgf) ($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars)