THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Dutch Shell disclosed on Thursday that the
LNG Canada joint venture in northern British Columbia is being
delayed by about nine months, saying the partners are now aiming
to make a final investment decision at the end of 2016 instead
of the first quarter. (bit.ly/1L2Au2g)
** Suncor Energy Inc faces a funding deficit estimated at
C$4 billion ($2.91 billion) as oil prices remain under severe
pressure this year, but it's still forging ahead with a pair of
big-ticket oil sands and offshore projects while maintaining its
dividend. (bit.ly/1UOzuod)
** External demand for Canadian bonds is at risk of
faltering, casting doubt on the supply of foreign capital needed
to meet Canada's borrowing needs, according to a National Bank
Financial report. (bit.ly/1L2Au2g)
NATIONAL POST
** As the NFL's Carolina Panthers prepare to take on the
Denver Broncos this Sunday, Bell Media is preparing
for the possibility that this will be the last Super Bowl with a
guaranteed audience for Canadian ads because a federal regulator
has decided to stop Bell, which owns the television rights to
the Super Bowl through broadcaster CTV, from requiring that
cable companies carrying U.S. stations broadcasting the game
substitute CTV's signal to increase the reach of its
advertisements. (bit.ly/1S4I2t1)
** Canada's oil industry elite walked away Thursday with an
"understanding" from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that oil
export pipelines are needed and that there would be more
collaboration to make them happen. (bit.ly/1nRnHv8)
** Trailer Park Boys actress Lucy DeCoutere acknowledged
Thursday at the Jian Ghomeshi sexual assault trial that her
profile soared after she made public allegations against the
former CBC star as his lawyer repeatedly questioned why she
maintained a friendship with him following an alleged attack. (bit.ly/1L0lNgf)
($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)