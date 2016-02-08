Feb 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** When German regulators on Sunday essentially shut down
Maple Bank GmbH, the German subsidiary of Maple Financial Group
of Canada, following ongoing investigations into its trading
activities, National Bank of Canada's quick response
showed that the move was no surprise. The bank, which owns a
24.9-per-cent stake in the parent company, immediately announced
that it was taking a $165-million reserve against the full value
of its investment, which will appear in the bank's first quarter
results at the end of the month. (bit.ly/1PJRlMZ)
** Bernard Callebaut, the head of the company behind
Chocolaterie Bernard Callebaut, which he and investors acquired
out of receivership in 2010, is opening a new manufacturing
facility in an industrial area of Calgary, just as the local
economy is in the throes of its worst downturn in years. (bit.ly/1UXJNGt)
** Canada has seen the most production curtailed in response
to depressed prices of any major oil producer, a leading
consultancy said Friday, though many companies in Western Canada
and elsewhere are willing to record an operating loss to keep
some revenue flowing. (bit.ly/1Pdl2nY)
NATIONAL POST
** The economic shift from West to East is accelerating,
with another month of job losses in Alberta and gains in Ontario
and trade numbers that show non-energy exports are gaining
steam. (bit.ly/1SxjIAv)
** BlackBerry Ltd confirmed another round of layoffs
on Friday, this time affecting 75 employees in Sunrise, Florida
and about 125 in Canada. (bit.ly/1QQeSuL)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)