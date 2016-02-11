Feb 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada has competitive advantages when it comes to car
manufacturing, but falls short in marketing itself and needs to
change a key element of the incentive package offered to global
auto makers, says Ray Tanguay, the special auto adviser to the
federal and Ontario governments. (bit.ly/23YCCnw)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison
has signalled he will abandon his four-month push to form North
America's biggest railway if Norfolk Southern Corp
shareholders reject his latest move. (bit.ly/1XkRl7C)
** Pacific NorthWest LNG's project in British Columbia would
likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change,
but the export terminal could be built and operated without
causing major ecological damage, the Canadian Environmental
Assessment Agency has ruled. (bit.ly/1V5TD9i)
NATIONAL POST
** Hudson's Bay Co could be bulking up even
further. The Toronto-based owner of Saks Fifth Ave. and Lord &
Taylor is in the running to buy bankrupt department store chain
V&D of the Netherlands, according to multiple Dutch media
reports. (bit.ly/1SJXco5)
** Canada's second-largest dairy producer, the farmer-owned
Agropur Cooperative, says it sees the company's growth not here
in the country, where it has defended the protectionist
supply-management system when threatened with free-trade deals,
but in the U.S. where it can import to international markets
including north of the border. (bit.ly/1PnEMoZ)
** Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions has
taken temporary control of the assets of the Canadian branch of
Maple Bank GmbH, which is headquartered in Germany. (bit.ly/1Ta1rYD)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)