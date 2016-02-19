Feb 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he wants nothing to
do with Ottawa's plan for a national minimum price on greenhouse
gas emissions as he raises the political heat ahead of the First
Ministers climate summit scheduled for Vancouver in two weeks.(bit.ly/1KZ1iG7)
** Quebec lawmakers and business leaders are cranking up
pressure on the Canadian government to help Bombardier Inc
as the struggling plane maker lays plans to refresh
its board of directors in the weeks ahead. (bit.ly/1osgxgg)
** An accident in Canada that killed passengers in a 2011
Toyota RAV4 has led to a worldwide recall of about 2.9 million
Toyota Motor Corp RAV4 crossovers, many of them built
in Canada. (bit.ly/1PHPE19)
NATIONAL POST
** In a debate on Israel, the Conservatives, Liberals and
NDP agreed that the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement
against the only democracy in the Middle East is a misguided
idea that undermines the prospects of peace. (bit.ly/1VrEL5f)
** The global economy is growing at a stubbornly weak pace
and governments should be deploying fiscal tools alongside
monetary policy to stoke growth, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said in its latest outlook
Thursday. (bit.ly/1OjitwV)
