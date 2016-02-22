Feb 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fentanyl has become the leading cause of opioid deaths in Ontario for the first time since Canada's prescription painkiller crisis began more than a decade ago, preliminary figures from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner show. (bit.ly/1XHGkgU)

** The federal government wants to improve the accuracy of its no-fly list and curb "false positives" by adding addresses, birth dates and social-insurance numbers to the security data it shares with airlines. Ottawa has been stung by a spate of complaints in recent months from airline passengers who have faced problems boarding flights because their names match those of people on the list. (bit.ly/1XHGll4)

NATIONAL POST

** Once Saskatchewan's poster boy for economic growth, Estevan is now the canary in the coalmine, the first city to feel the full impact of the plunging price of oil. Nowhere in Saskatchewan has the slowdown in the economy been more pronounced or rapid. (bit.ly/1XHGRQ1)

** Mike Duffy - a sitting senator, a former close ally of a prime minister - is entering the second-last phase of his trial on 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery for behaving in a way he insists was completely normal in the Senate of Canada. (bit.ly/1XHHCbH) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)