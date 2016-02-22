Feb 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Fentanyl has become the leading cause of opioid deaths in
Ontario for the first time since Canada's prescription
painkiller crisis began more than a decade ago, preliminary
figures from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner show. (bit.ly/1XHGkgU)
** The federal government wants to improve the accuracy of
its no-fly list and curb "false positives" by adding addresses,
birth dates and social-insurance numbers to the security data it
shares with airlines. Ottawa has been stung by a spate of
complaints in recent months from airline passengers who have
faced problems boarding flights because their names match those
of people on the list. (bit.ly/1XHGll4)
NATIONAL POST
** Once Saskatchewan's poster boy for economic growth,
Estevan is now the canary in the coalmine, the first city to
feel the full impact of the plunging price of oil. Nowhere in
Saskatchewan has the slowdown in the economy been more
pronounced or rapid. (bit.ly/1XHGRQ1)
** Mike Duffy - a sitting senator, a former close ally of a
prime minister - is entering the second-last phase of his trial
on 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery for behaving
in a way he insists was completely normal in the Senate of
Canada. (bit.ly/1XHHCbH)
