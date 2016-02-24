Feb 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, Canada's biggest drugstore
chain, is exploring the possibility of getting into
medical-marijuana sales in a move that would dramatically alter
the landscape of the new industry, bringing one of the country's
best-known retailers into the business if the strategy went
ahead. (bit.ly/1LFfQWs)
** Canada's spy agencies have tracked 180 Canadians who are
engaged with terrorist organizations abroad, while another 60
have returned home. (bit.ly/1STm9gM)
** The Liberal government will introduce climate legislation
on Wednesday, and on Thursday it will unveil detailed
regulations for its long-promised cap-and-trade regime that aims
to hit an aggressive 2020 greenhouse gas emissions target.(bit.ly/1Qc1xKY)
NATIONAL POST
** Finance Minister Bill Morneau's federal budget in March
is set to include C$1 billion ($723 million) in targeted relief
for oil-producing provinces that are coping with a severe
economic downturn. (bit.ly/1TyAkGI)
** Fares on an express train from downtown Toronto to
Pearson international airport are being slashed by more than
half because of lower-than-expected ridership. Since
Union-Pearson Express launched in June, the one-way fare was
decried by many as too expensive. (bit.ly/1WInaGx)
($1 = C$1.38)
