THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** For the first time since the early 1980's, Alberta is expected to have an economic slump that lasts for two years as low oil prices persist, and the province's Finance Minister Joe Ceci warned of a "once-in-a-generation" challenge reflected in a provincial deficit that could top C$10.4 billion ($7.59 billion) next year. (bit.ly/1R3Cjhu)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's medical marijuana industry is being thrown into new turmoil by a court ruling that threatens to undercut its business model. Federal court judge Michael Phelan gave patients the right to grow their own cannabis, arguing the current system restricts access to the drug. (bit.ly/1R3Df5A)

** Health Canada is advising anyone who bought a natural health product claiming to treat cancer called Novodalin B17 to contact their doctor for a followup. The federal agency said it is an unauthorized product and that it does not permit cancer treatment claims to be made for natural health products. (bit.ly/1QfJ4gw) ($1 = 1.3695 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)