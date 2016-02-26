Feb 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario has driven down its deficit to C$4.3 billion ($3.18 billion), but the fiscal good news hinges on economic circumstances beyond the province's control, extra financial help from the federal Liberal government and a one-time cash injection from privatizing Hydro One Ltd. (bit.ly/1oMhAbZ)

** AltaGas Ltd has halted plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from British Columbia's north coast amid a worldwide glut of the fuel. AltaGas and its partners in the Douglas Channel LNG project fell short of their goal of signing sufficient long-term contracts with Asian buyers to take delivery of LNG in what the industry calls "off-take". (bit.ly/1oMhCR7)

** Export Development Canada is designating C$750 million to provide financial services, including loans and guarantees, to small and medium-sized Canadian energy firms trying to weather the oil price drop. (bit.ly/1oMhKzP)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's biggest CSeries customer Republic Airways Holdings Inc has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, citing a nationwide pilot shortage that has weighed on revenue. (bit.ly/1oMi0z2)

** Catalyst Capital Group Inc, a minority shareholder of Corus Entertainment Inc, said Corus was paying up to $858 million more than it should to acquire related company Shaw Media Inc, and has proposed a set of new terms that it says it would be willing to accept. (bit.ly/1oMioNU) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)