Feb 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Enbridge Inc's Chief Executive Al Monaco says
his company is aiming to invest $1 billion a year in natural gas
and renewable energy projects, as it looks to rebalance its
earnings away from oil over the longer term and take advantage
of the global push to a lower-carbon economy. (bit.ly/1KXycHt)
** Wealth managers are bracing for a busy day even though
fewer Canadians say they plan to drop cash into registered
retirement savings plans this year in the wake of the market
turmoil. A recent Bank of Montreal study found that 61
percent of Canadians intend to a make a contribution to their
RRSP accounts by the deadline, down slightly from 64 percent
last year. (bit.ly/1KXyUEu)
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spent more
than half-a-million dollars on private flights in the past five
years, but her office is defending the expense as necessary,
saying that it falls within the annual budget. More than $65,000
was spent on charter flights between Vancouver and Kelowna since
July 2013, when Clark was elected the MLA for Westside-Kelowna
in a by-election. (bit.ly/1KXAF4z)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)