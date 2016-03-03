March 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The National Energy Board said Canadian crude oil imports leaped by 16 percent last year to 736,000 barrels a day, including growing supplies from U.S. shale producers and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia. From less than 100,000 barrels a day as recently as five years ago, imports of U.S. crude surged to more than 400,000 barrels a day in 2015. (bit.ly/1LAVfb7)

** The Ontario Securities Commission is taking a closer look at actively managed funds to determine if portfolio managers are fulfilling their duty or whether they are exhibiting a close tracking of their benchmark index, such as the S&P 500 or the S&P/TSX composite index. (bit.ly/1LAWO8S)

NATIONAL POST

** Vancouver realtors say February was the best month on record for sales in the history of the city, a set of results that backs up a new report suggesting the luxury market in the city has nowhere to go but up. (bit.ly/1LATWsM)

** McKesson Corp's acquisition of drug chain Rexall will give the U.S. health-care services and technology giant, a national retail store network with deeper pockets to battle Loblaw Cos Ltd owned Shoppers Drug Mart and will likely spur more consolidation in the sector, experts say. (bit.ly/1LAXM55) (Compiled by Sagameswaran S in Bengaluru)