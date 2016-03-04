March 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd is looking into former Quebec premier Jean Charest's activities in favour of the Energy East pipeline, including an offer to the Prime Minister's Office to organize a meeting with officials from TransCanada Corp (bit.ly/1nkPnXT)

** Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won agreement from the premiers on a broad strategy to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and build Canada's clean economy, but could not gather enough support for a national minimum carbon price. (bit.ly/1nkPxyB)

NATIONAL POST

** Despite signs of life in oil prices, companies in Calgary continue to retrench, cutting jobs, shutting in production and scaling back spending plans. Repsol Oil and Gas Canada Inc, the company formally known as Talisman Energy, said it would lay off 10 percent to 15 percent of its staff over the course of the week, but would not give a specific number. (bit.ly/1nkOQ8j)

** Crowley Holdings Inc, an Alaskan company engaged in distributing liquefied natural gas, has applied for an export permit to the National Energy Board, adding to the growing list of companies seeking to ship surplus Canadian natural gas to energy-hungry markets. (bit.ly/1nkP6nZ) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)