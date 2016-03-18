March 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp is buying Houston-based
Columbia Pipeline Group Inc for $10.2 billion in cash
to give it a major position in a massive shale gas region in the
U.S. Northeast, where it has faced a competitive threat.(bit.ly/1Rptmio)
** Suncor Energy Inc is shedding more staff to
prepare for lean times in the oil industry to last longer, even
as crude prices climb above $40 a barrel for the first time in
three-and-a-half months. (bit.ly/1Mr6bmA)
** The Liberal government's decision to quietly allow an
exemption for seasonal temporary foreign workers is prompting
calls from other sectors of the economy that also want
restrictions lifted on access to foreign low-skilled labour.(bit.ly/1S7LznV)
NATIONAL POST
** Quebec plans to begin rolling back healthcare taxes while
avoiding a deficit for a second year in a row, a rare feat among
Canadian provinces struggling with slumping commodity prices and
bloated balance sheets. (bit.ly/1pxZT09)
** The co-founders of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
are locked in an ugly legal battle with the company, claiming it
owes them a staggering $185 million in post-retirement
entitlements. (bit.ly/1Rp1ZFs)
