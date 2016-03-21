March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Market data firm Environics Analytics has bulked up with the acquisition of Boire Filler Group, a company that helps clients make better use of their customer information. (bit.ly/1MiY4hn)

** Bombardier Inc is pushing to shift major chunks of work on its Toronto-built Q400 turboprop planes to Mexico and China, even as it seeks a billion-dollar bailout from Canadian taxpayers. (bit.ly/1U0BRHo)

** Tom Mulcair campaigned on the promise to balance the federal budget but, as New Democrats decide whether to endorse his continued leadership of their party, he says he believes in running deficits when they are required to meet other NDP commitments. (bit.ly/1ScAmmd)

NATIONAL POST

** Montreal has cancelled its plans to host the 2017 World Police and Fire Games, one of the largest international multidisciplinary sporting events on the planet, following a growing union movement to boycott the games. (bit.ly/1LABbpG)

** Conservatives looked back candidly on the 2015 election campaign at a fundraising event on Saturday. Ontario Tory leader Patrick Brown, in particular, politely slammed the campaign for "going too far on the niqab." (bit.ly/1UwYH9x)

** The political messaging that will weave through Justin Trudeau's first budget is poised to have a recognizable ring to it: reducing inequality while laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth. (bit.ly/1pWvFUh) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)