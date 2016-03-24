March 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal broadcast regulator has cleared the way for
Corus Entertainment Inc's C$2.65 billion ($2.00
billion) acquisition of Shaw Media Inc, removing the
final obstacle to a deal that endured a public dissection at the
hands of shareholders. (bit.ly/1RAPkp2)
** Eldorado Gold Corp has swung to a big loss in
the fourth quarter and for the year as a whole, citing huge
impairment charges totalling more than C$1.5 billion in 2015.(bit.ly/1MnkP3I)
** Quebec's securities regulator has laid charges in the
biggest insider-trading investigation in Canadian history
against David Baazov, the CEO of Amaya Inc.(bit.ly/1LGxbnz)
NATIONAL POST
** Bombardier Inc's funding talks with the federal
government are "progressing to plan," but the company will be
just fine even if it doesn't receive any support, according to
the head of the CSeries program Rob Dewar.(bit.ly/1Sj0ls8)
** Investors in convertible debentures have won a
significant victory which became official this week when Premium
Brands Holdings Corp raised C$75 million by way of an
offering of 4.65 percent five-year converts.(bit.ly/1Rzf3bn)
** Pebble Technology Corp, the U.S. smartwatch company
founded by a University of Waterloo graduate, is laying off one
quarter of its staff, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1MnmWVf)
