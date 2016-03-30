March 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As overall complaints to Canada's telecom ombudsman
remain steady, Rogers Communications Inc has posted a
significant drop in the number of times its customers take their
gripes to the industry complaint body. The Federal Commissioner
for Complaints for Telecommunications Services said in a midyear
report that complaints relating to Rogers Communications was
down 65 percent to 437 from the same period last year. (bit.ly/1Y0njpn)
** Prices for copper and oil are poised to fall, according
to a report by Kevin Norrish, a widely followed analyst with
Barclays PLC. (bit.ly/1WXkPYL)
** Credit rating agency DBRS Ltd delivered an upbeat
assessment of Canada's big banks, arguing that the geographic
diversity of their operations will help them navigate a weak
Canadian economy and a struggling energy sector. (bit.ly/1qhSzWo)
NATIONAL POST
** Equifax Canada and land registry company Teranet
Enterprises Inc have signed a five-year agreement to create a
service for clients that will use the analytical expertise and
the credit and property data assets that each company possesses
to assess homeowners' credit-worthiness. (bit.ly/1RIO64S)
** Uber Technologies Inc may have suspended its
operations in Edmonton this month, but it's still calling on
Toronto city council to emulate the Alberta capital when it
votes on new ride-sharing regulations this spring. (bit.ly/1PF8Fy3)
