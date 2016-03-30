March 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As overall complaints to Canada's telecom ombudsman remain steady, Rogers Communications Inc has posted a significant drop in the number of times its customers take their gripes to the industry complaint body. The Federal Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services said in a midyear report that complaints relating to Rogers Communications was down 65 percent to 437 from the same period last year. (bit.ly/1Y0njpn)

** Prices for copper and oil are poised to fall, according to a report by Kevin Norrish, a widely followed analyst with Barclays PLC. (bit.ly/1WXkPYL)

** Credit rating agency DBRS Ltd delivered an upbeat assessment of Canada's big banks, arguing that the geographic diversity of their operations will help them navigate a weak Canadian economy and a struggling energy sector. (bit.ly/1qhSzWo)

NATIONAL POST

** Equifax Canada and land registry company Teranet Enterprises Inc have signed a five-year agreement to create a service for clients that will use the analytical expertise and the credit and property data assets that each company possesses to assess homeowners' credit-worthiness. (bit.ly/1RIO64S)

** Uber Technologies Inc may have suspended its operations in Edmonton this month, but it's still calling on Toronto city council to emulate the Alberta capital when it votes on new ride-sharing regulations this spring. (bit.ly/1PF8Fy3) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)