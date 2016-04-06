April 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal agency responsible for monitoring money
laundering across the country said that it has fined a Canadian
bank more than C$1.1 million for failing to report a suspicious
transaction, a hefty penalty that is designed to send a message
of deterrence in the financial sector. (bit.ly/1RXzCSa)
** Canadians will be shut out from a landmark deal that the
National Football League has struck to live-stream Thursday
night games for free online through Twitter during the coming
season. (bit.ly/25KCZmz)
** The privatization of Hydro One will most likely be
completed before Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals face
re-election in 2018, the man in charge of the sell-off said. (bit.ly/1UI0fhe)
** Hudson's Bay Co is racing to add robots to its
Toronto distribution centre that handles e-commerce orders,
betting that the investment will give it an edge in the retail
digital wars. (bit.ly/1TBzk5E)
NATIONAL POST
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc stock
saw a double-digit surge after the company's ad-hoc committee
announced it had not identified any additional items that need
restating following its review of the controversial Philidor
specialty pharmacy. (bit.ly/1MR2oVr)
** An arbitration tribunal has ordered the Venezuelan
government to pay $1.386 billion to Canadian miner Crystallex
International Corp, saying the state caused all of Crystallex's
investments "to become worthless". (bit.ly/1SPiEFs)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)