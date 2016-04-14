April 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's telecom regulator is taking a tough look at the industry's claims that satellite technology will soon cure the woes of poor access to high-speed Internet for Canadians living outside urban areas. (bit.ly/1VY7Szd)

** Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to unveil unpopular budgets on Thursday as the resource-dependent provinces grapple with ballooning deficits and weak oil prices. (bit.ly/1YuYBxH)

NATIONAL POST

** After delivering a mostly positive outlook on the Canadian economy, and keeping its lending rate on hold, the Bank of Canada found itself unexpectedly on the defensive on Wednesday over its policy independence from the federal government. (bit.ly/22wnrhT)

** Progress Energy Ltd, a unit of Malaysia's state-owned Petronas Bhd, is drastically slashing its capital expenditure as it awaits a final approval from the Canadian environmental agency on a proposed liquefied natural gas export project on the West Coast. (bit.ly/1Xx8sTE)

** Canada's pharmacists and medical marijuana producers are engaged in a brewing dispute over how pot should be distributed to patients. If they can't reach an agreement, it could leave Ottawa with a tough decision as it crafts new regulations for the sector. (bit.ly/23Ho7U9) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)