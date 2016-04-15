April 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia has declared a public health emergency after another surge in drug-related overdoses and deaths, making it the first province in Canada to take such a step as others, including Ontario and Alberta, work to combat the effects of fentanyl drug. (bit.ly/1MwCSon)

** Albertans will pay more to fill up their vehicles and heat their homes as the province ramps up an ambitious climate strategy intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help Canada's largest oil producer create jobs in areas such as renewable energy. (bit.ly/1V64lzX)

** Almost 200 clean technology companies from across Canada have written to the federal government, asking for a dramatic increase in government support for the industry, far beyond what was included in last month's budget. (bit.ly/1Yx6ORX)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto's rental condominium market is starting to generate price increases that haven't been seen in years, as tenants squeezed out of the housing market look to lease instead. (bit.ly/1SPl6JQ)

** Alberta will collect significantly less in carbon tax revenues than initially expected, according to the government's budget released on Thursday, which also shows the province's debt tripling over the next three years. (bit.ly/1qu5dkY)