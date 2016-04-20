April 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Manitobans gave Progressive Conservative Leader Brian
Pallister one of the province's most resounding victories in
decades, handing Greg Selinger defeat and ending nearly 17 years
of New Democratic Party's rule. (bit.ly/26eDwNL)
** Canada and China are set to enter a new "golden" era
under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Li Keqiang told
Jean Chretien in Beijing this week. (bit.ly/26eDy8s)
** A three-year investigation by Canada's competition
watchdog has resulted in a report that clears Alphabet Inc's
Google of any substantial wrongdoing in its search ad
business, and closely echoes a 2013 investigation by the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission. (bit.ly/26eDIg4)
NATIONAL POST
** The release of an abortion pill allowing women to
terminate early pregnancy at home, that is expected to become
available in July, is already garnering criticism by way of
women's health advocates saying Health Canada's tight controls
over its use are unnecessarily restrictive. (bit.ly/26eEZUg)
** Toronto-based Turo that took the Airbnb model and adapted
it to car rentals launched on Tuesday in three provinces, its
first foray outside the United States, though it wrestles with
the same insurance headaches that other startups in the
so-called sharing economy have faced. (bit.ly/26eFOwr)
