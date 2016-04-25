April 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros will hold
what it says is the largest-ever Canadian industrial auction
this week - a selloff of more than 10,000 items, including many
pieces of idled equipment from the country's battered energy
sector. (bit.ly/1Wlq6uE)
** There are no plans to outlaw corporate or union donations
to municipal parties, the British Columbia government says, just
weeks after similarly rejecting a ban on provincial parties
collecting funds from those groups. (bit.ly/1WlqQQE)
** As drug overdose deaths continue to climb in British
Columbia, new figures on the use of naloxone, which can reverse
the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes, show there has
also been a significant increase in drug users being pulled back
from the brink. (bit.ly/1WlrBZW)
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government has identified public pension
funds as a potential source of cash to help pay for Canada's
mounting infrastructure costs - and these could involve leasing
or selling stakes in major public assets such as highways, rail
lines, and ports. (bit.ly/1Wlr5eD)
** Nunavut is considering changing one of the most basic
facts of economic life for its households and businesses by
allowing them to buy the land their homes and buildings sit on.
(bit.ly/1Wlrfm9)
