April 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr assured
Albertans on Monday that he recognizes the importance of
building oil pipelines to new export markets, although analysts
question how much additional capacity is needed as depressed
prices result in lower forecasts for oil-sands production. (bit.ly/1MVslDt)
** Mayor Don Iveson said Edmonton's economy is due for a
rebranding as he unveiled plans on Monday to market the
struggling city as Canada's hub for health innovation. (bit.ly/1QyjD8P)
** Bombardier Inc has cut by more than half the
number of streetcars it is promising to deliver to Toronto this
year, the latest in a series of delays that has left the Toronto
Transit Commission head and city politicians outraged. (bit.ly/1QyhYju)
NATIONAL POST
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she discussed with
members of the federal cabinet the possibility of the Northern
Gateway pipeline being rerouted to a different port in British
Columbia, as multiple sources say Enbridge Inc is
quietly examining potential alternatives for a new endpoint,
including Prince Rupert. (bit.ly/1QyijTu)
** Keeping businesses in the family is good for the economy
and Canada should encourage it, Cogeco Inc Chief
Executive Louis Audet said during a speech at Toronto's Canadian
Club on Monday. (bit.ly/1Qyj3b4)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)