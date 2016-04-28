April 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc, trying to recapture investor
confidence after two straight annual losses, is poised to make a
major breakthrough with its C Series airliner that would ensure
the plane program's viability into the next decade. (bit.ly/1UiRR7f)
** Suncor Energy Inc said it is buying another stake
in the Syncrude Canada Ltd project, deepening its exposure for
the second time in as many months to one of the industry's most
unreliable operations. (bit.ly/1UiROYV)
** The federal government will consult with industry
stakeholders before deciding whether to require railways to
install fail-safe train controls, even as carriers in the United
States work toward a 2020 deadline to begin using the technology
that Canada's transportation investigator says saves lives. (bit.ly/1UiRUjq)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, the Crown corporation
that monitors the residential real estate market, said on
Wednesday that it sees some overvaluation in Vancouver. (bit.ly/1UiSfCC)
** Officials with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
faced another grilling from U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday, as the Senate's special committee on drug price hikes
blew off the company's insistence that it had turned over a new
leaf and cast doubt on claims that it was now providing
discounts to hospitals. (bit.ly/1UiSpKi)
