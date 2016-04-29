April 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The head of embattled Toronto property developer Urbancorp said his company has been forced to lay off employees and scale back future development as it grapples with "cash flow challenges" and an international legal skirmish between creditors in Canada and Israel. (bit.ly/1VErYzY)

** Petronas has named a new president at Pacific NorthWest LNG to oversee construction of the British Columbia project, hoping to show Ottawa that the consortium is willing to forge ahead despite a federal environmental review that has taken more than three years. (bit.ly/1VEs2zC)

** Environment Minister Glen Murray is pledging to give every building in Ontario an energy retrofit and offer more subsidies for electric cars as the province ramps up its battle against climate change. (bit.ly/1pNRvIU)

NATIONAL POST

** Goldcorp Inc has fallen victim to a data breach by anonymous hackers who posted reams of the miner's private information online. (bit.ly/1pNRMf5)

** The federal government is facing growing pressure to provide financial assistance to Bombardier Inc, even as the Montreal-based aerospace giant inked a multi-billion-dollar agreement to provide its C Series aircraft to Delta Air Lines Inc. (bit.ly/1pNWsBJ)